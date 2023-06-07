ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, a Ballston Spa man was sentenced to 130 months in prison. Maxwell Leiser, 36, admitted to being part of a Schenectady-based drug trafficking organization and unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon.

Leiser admitted that between December 2020 and April 2021, he conspired to distribute approximately 465 grams of cocaine base and 198 grams of heroin from New York City to individuals in Saratoga County. Leiser’s co-conspirator, Terell M. Patrick, aka Lite, has pled guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy and faces ten years to life in prison.

Leiser will serve 4-years of supervised release following his release from prison. Other defendants in connection with the drug trafficking conspiracy include: