ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa felon pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug and firearm charges, as well as admitting to conspiring with the leader of a Schenectady-based drug trafficking organization. Maxwell Leiser, 35, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Law enforcement says Leiser admitted that between December 2020 and April 2021, he conspired with Terell Patrick, also known as “Lite,” to distribute roughly 465 grams of cocaine base and 198 grams of heroin in Saratoga County. Leiser further admitted he unlawfully possessed three firearms and ammunition as a previously convicted felon, according to law enforcement.

Leiser faces a minimum of 10- years in prison, and could potentially face a life sentence, a term of supervised release of at least five years to life, and a maximum fine of $10M. His sentencing is set for April 20, 2023.

Donovan Milhouse, 25, also pleaded guilty in connection with the conspiracy. He faces five years in prison with a four year term of supervised release.

The following defendants also pleaded guilty in connection with the conspiracy, and face the following penalties when they are sentenced: