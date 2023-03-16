GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville police are searching for a wanted man, Adam Sipe, 36 of Ballston Spa. Sipe is accused of causing an expensive amount of damage to a building on Saratoga Road.

Glenville police report they were called to 446 Saratoga Road on February 20 around 2:40 p.m. for a report of someone vandalizing the building. Police discovered someone had used a skid steer with pallet forks to cause about $13,500 in damage to the building. Officers interviewed several witnesses and watched security camera footage to identify Sipe as the suspect.

Adam Sipe

Damage at 446 Saratoga Road (Photo: Brian Corrigan)

Damage at 446 Saratoga Road (Photo: Brian Corrigan)

Damage at 446 Saratoga Road (Photo: Brian Corrigan))

Police explain Sipe is the owner and operator of Sipe and Sons Construction. He was reportedly the original contractor working on the project at 446 Saratoga Road. A warrant has been issued for Sipe’s arrest. He will face one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Anyone who knows of Sipe’s whereabouts should call the Glenville police at 518-688-2117.