GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville police are searching for a wanted man, Adam Sipe, 36 of Ballston Spa. Sipe is accused of causing an expensive amount of damage to a building on Saratoga Road.
Glenville police report they were called to 446 Saratoga Road on February 20 around 2:40 p.m. for a report of someone vandalizing the building. Police discovered someone had used a skid steer with pallet forks to cause about $13,500 in damage to the building. Officers interviewed several witnesses and watched security camera footage to identify Sipe as the suspect.
Police explain Sipe is the owner and operator of Sipe and Sons Construction. He was reportedly the original contractor working on the project at 446 Saratoga Road. A warrant has been issued for Sipe’s arrest. He will face one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Anyone who knows of Sipe’s whereabouts should call the Glenville police at 518-688-2117.