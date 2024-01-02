COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Averill Park man was arrested for allegedly operating a stretch limousine illegally. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said Daniel Garhartt was arrested on December 29 outside the Albany International Airport.

DMV said Garhartt, who owns Classic Transportation Service, was operating the limo in a for-hire capacity, even though the limo was registered for personal use only. He was allegedly trying to use the limo to drive around passengers.

According to DMV, Garhartt is accused of submitting paperwork for a 2005 Cadillac which he said was not being used in a for-hire capacity and thus did not require for-hire auto insurance. He also said the limo had the proper safety inspection.

Classic Transportation limo (DMV)

Investigators later reportedly found advertisements offering to use the limo to transport customers despite not having the proper insurance, registration, or safety inspection. As part of Garhartt’s arrest, his driver’s license was suspended and the limo was impounded and towed from the airport.

Charges

First-degree offering a false instrument for filing (felony)

First-degree falsifying business records (felony)

False written statement (misdemeanor)

The investigation was conducted by DMV’s Division of Field Investigation, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone renting a limousine is encouraged to visit the Safe Limo New York website. The website includes operating safety inspection performance data for limo services in New York State.