ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department arrested an Atlanta man on Friday, December 30, 2022, for alleged gun and drug possession. Jayquan Thomas, 20, faces a number of charges.

On Friday, December 30, 2022, Colonie police responded to the Motel 6 located on Central Avenue, after receiving information that a person there was potentially in possession of weapons. Police executed a search warrant on Thomas’s room and conducted an investigation. Police say that inside the room, they found an Intratec AB-10 9mm semiautomatic pistol, loaded with 25 rounds, and a PF940C Polymer80 9mm semiautomatic handgun, loaded with 30 rounds. Police say Thomas did not have a permit to have the guns. He allegedly was also in possession of oxycodone pills, which he does not have a prescription for, according to police.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (three counts)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Thomas was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and was taken into the custody of the Albany County Correctional Facility. This is an ongoing investigation.