OLIVEBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack.

On December 30, 2022, around 5:25 p.m., police from the Ellenville barracks responded to a parking lot in the area of 22 Main Street in the town of Rochester, for a report of a man that was on the ground and bleeding from the head. Troopers say that when they arrived, Kerhonkson EMS was on the scene, and treating him with a severe head wound. Police say that the victim was conscious, and told them he was hit in the head with a hammer by Michael Latimore. The unnamed victim was flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Around 1:55 a.m. the next day, troopers arrested Latimore at his house in the town of Olive. He was arraigned in the Town of Rochester Court and held at the Ulster County Jail.

Charges:

First-degree assault

First-degree attempted murder

Bail for Latimore was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $300,000 partial bond. He is set to return to court on January 4, at 1:30 p.m.