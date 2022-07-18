BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County man will serve over 34 years in prison for assaulting and strangling a woman in November 2020. Michael Zakrzewski, 45, was sentenced on multiple charges.

Prosecutors said Zakrzewski attacked his then-girlfriend because she left with the car for too long. When she returned to his home in the town of Day, he strangled her on two separate occasions until she lost consciousness.

The victim escaped on foot, but Zakrzewski followed her in his car, forced her into the back seat, and drove to an unknown location where he assaulted her and held her overnight for roughly nine hours. She escaped again and was assisted by the help of neighbors.

After Zakrzewski’s arrest, prosecutors said he violated an order of protection by calling the victim around 100 times. He asked her to not testify, recant her statement, and used his teenaged son to try to convince her to not testify against Zakrzewski. He also threatened her that she would get in trouble for taking his vehicle the night of the incident.

The victim, however, gave three days of testimony during the six-week trial, including a victim impact statement. Zakrzewski was sentenced on the following charges:

Charges