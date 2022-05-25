TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department has arrested three men in connection to the January homicide of Anthony Christopher, 16, of Troy. Police said William Webb, 28, Kalil Clay, 19, and Ramel Gulley, 27, were arrested after a months-long investigation.

On January 5, Troy Police responded to a shots fired call on River Street where two 16-year-old gunshot victims were found. Christopher later died from his wounds. He was a student at Troy High School.

Troy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf said the investigation led the detectives to New York City, where multiple search warrants were executed and evidence connected to the incident was located. He also said a significant amount of drugs and guns were removed from the streets.

Dewolf said the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury and indictments were handed up. The indictment warrants issued by Rensselaer County Court resulted in these arrests.

Police said Webb was arrested in Brooklyn, Clay was arrested in New York City and Gulley was already in custody on unrelated charges. The Troy Police Department worked with FBI-Albany, the New York Police Department Brooklyn North Violent Crime Squad, New York State Parole, and the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Task Force to make these arrests.

All three were arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on one count each of second-degree murder. Clay and Webb were remanded to Rensselaer County Jail. Gulley was remanded back to Albany County Jail.

“This investigation was difficult and multifaceted, and I am thankful for the hard work and commitment of the Troy PD Detectives and assisting agencies,” said DeWolf.