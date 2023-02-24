SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man is facing several charges after police said they found a suspected meth lab in a Netherlands Village apartment. Laboratory equipment and chemicals were found when officers went to serve an eviction notice.
The incident took place in September 2022. After a months-long investigation, Matthew McKenna, 31, of Schenectady, was arrested.
McKenna has been charged with the following:
- Three Counts of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Criminal Possession of Precursors of Methamphetamine
- Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine
- Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Material
- Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance
Additional charges are pending.