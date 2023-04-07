SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a stabbing on a CDTA bus. Carlos Prince, 29, of Albany, was arrested on April 7 and charged with second-degree attempt to commit murder, which is a felony.

On March 15 around 7:30 p.m., the victim and a friend were on a CDTA bus on State Street in Schenectady when Prince allegedly began verbally harassing them. Prince is then accused of stabbing the victim with a knife multiple times.

The victim had injuries to their chest and abdominal areas, as well as their head. They were

brought to Albany Medical Center.