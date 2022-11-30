QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the Queensbury Walmart parking lot on Sunday. Adrian Simental, 33, faces multiple charges.

On Sunday, the Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury closed briefly following a shooting incident in the parking lot. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location just before 4 p.m., after receiving a call for a man who had been shot in the hip.

Police say their investigation revealed an aggressive driving encounter occurred in the area of Northway Plaza, and Simental’s vehicle followed the victim’s vehicle into the Walmart parking lot, where the verbal and physical altercation ensured. Simental allegedly fired a handgun during the altercation and hit the victim in the lower abdomen. Simental allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, according to police, and was located after an investigation.

The victim was treated at Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center. He has since been released. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Simental was arraigned on Wednesday in Warren County CAP Court and taken to the Warren County Jail. He is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Monday, December 5.

Charges: