POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a shots fired incident near Main Street and Rose Street. Jaime I. Santos-Castaneda, 38, faces multiple charges.

On Sunday, around 1:12 a.m., police responded to Main Street and Rose Street in Poughkeepsie for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they heard additional shots actively being fired and moved on foot toward the shots.

Police say they saw a man with a handgun and ordered him to drop it. Police say the suspect did not and fled into a building.

Police set up a perimeter and eventually identified the suspect as Santos-Castaneda. He was later taken into custody, and police recovered a loaded Raven Arms MP-25 .25 caliber handgun and a quantity of narcotics.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree criminal use of a firearm

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Santos-Castaneda was processed and held pending arraignment.