ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Partridge Street. A 60-year-old woman was injured in the incident.

Raheem Hines, 44, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun at the time of his arrest Monday morning. He was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Around 4:45 a.m. on May 10, police said Raheem walked onto the front porch of the victim’s Partridge Street home and shot her through a front window, hitting her in the abdomen. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Tanisha Hines, 43, of Albany, was with Raheem during his arrest. She was also charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Raheem was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail. Tanisha was arraigned, and bail was set at $75,000.