HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Police Department has arrested one man in connection with a daytime armed robbery. Police have identified a second suspect, but he remains at large.

On September 8 around 4:45 p.m., police responded to the report of a man being attacked on the street. The victim said two men walked up to him on the 700 block of Long Alley. One man allegedly showed a knife and said “I’m gonna kill you.” They then reportedly started punching and kicking him, and stole the victim’s glasses, wallet, credit and debit cards, and cell phone.

Greenport Rescue Squad treated the victim for non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Columbia Memorial Health for further treatment and released later on Thursday.

After the robbery, police said they found and arrested Cain Carothers, 22, in 7th Street Park. Most of the victim’s property was recovered. Police have identified the second suspect as Eugene Cobbins, 42, of Hudson, who remains at large.

Charges

First-degree robbery (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Third-degree assault (misdemeanor)

Petit larceny (misdemeanors)

Carothers was arraigned in Hudson City Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail with no bail. He is set to return to court on September 13. Police said Carothers is currently a New York State Parolee.

Police said the robbery appears to be random and the suspects and the victim were not known to each other. If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the Hudson City Police Department, Detective Division at (518) 828-3388.