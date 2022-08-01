FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of Fort Plain’s historic fountain in Haslett Park. The vandalism happened around July 16.

The Fort Plain Police Department began its investigation on that day. At the end of the investigation, the juvenile was arrested. They were charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Officials said a part of the fountain’s top structure, along with one of the fountain’s base stone birds, was knocked off. The fountain was built in 1914 and was refurbished in 1994.

The juvenile is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County Family Court at a later date. The Fort Plain Police thanks the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the public for their help.