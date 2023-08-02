DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made in the fatal motorcycle crash that killed actor Treat Williams. Ryan Koss (35, Dorset, Vt.) is charged with grossly negligent operation resulting in death.

Around 4:53 p.m. Monday, June 12, Vermont State Police said a Honda Element was on Vermont Route 30 near Morse Hill Road when it was attempting to turn left into a parking lot. As the vehicle was turning, police said it entered the path of a motorcycle being driven by Treat Williams.

Police said Williams, 71, was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Koss sustained minor injuries.

Police say Koss voluntarily met with troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks on Tuesday, where he was processed on the charge and was released. He is due to appear for arraignment on September 25.