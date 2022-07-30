ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Torrence Williams, 23, of Albany, has been arrested for an alleged robbery early Saturday morning on South Pearl Street. The Albany Police Department said the victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center.

According to police, Williams hit the man over the head and stole his cell phone. Officers originally responded to a report about a person with a weapon on South Pearl Street, between Schuyler Street and Bassett Street, around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim laying in the street, unconscious and appearing to be having a seizure.

Williams was charged with second-degree robbery. He was arraigned at Albany City Criminal Court and was released to Albany County Probation.