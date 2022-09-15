BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have made an arrest in connection with a June officer-involved shooting in Ballston. Joseph Mrozek, 27, of Malta, was arrested on September 14.

On June 11, police responded to a Ballston home for reports of a man who fired a shotgun in a field and made suicidal statements. Once police arrived, the man, now identified as Mrozek, fled into the home.

Troopers tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender but were unsuccessful. The Special Operation Response Team approached the home and tried to get Mrozek to surrender. He then exited the residence with the shotgun.

Police said Mrozek did not listen to troopers when told to put down the weapon. A member of the response team then fired one round from their duty weapon, striking him in the upper body. Mrozak was transported to Albany Medical Center and was listed in guarded condition.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing a police officer

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Mrozek surrendered himself to State Police in Clifton Park. He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released.