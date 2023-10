ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made in the Second Avenue barbershop homicide in Albany. Police made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday.

They said a person is in custody, but their identity has not been released, yet.

On May 13, a gunman opened fire on the Village Barber and Beauty in Albany. Barber Tyrone Staley, 47, was killed. A 19-year-old man and a 9-year-old child were also injured.