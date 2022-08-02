GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department has made an arrest after two teens were shot in Gloversville on July 27. Davian McKinnie, 19, was arrested on July 28.

On Wednesday, police responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at a home on East Fulton Street. Once there, they found a 19-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, police were told that McKinnie had shot the teens.

On July 28, the Gloversville Police Department Detective Division and Patrol Division, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the New York State Police K9 Unit, went to a home on Orchard Street to locate McKinnie. While talking to the residents inside, officers saw McKinnie leave out the back door of the apartment.

McKinnie was taken into custody. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.