ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police recovered a loaded handgun, and an Albany man was arrested in connection to a weekend shooting.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 600-block of South Pearl Street for reports of shots fired. A short time later, Shiron Clayton, 39, entered the emergency room at Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police determined Clayton was injured in the South Pearl Street shooting. They searched his car and found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Clayton was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips can be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.