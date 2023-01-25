TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest was made after a lengthy standoff in Tupper Lake Wednesday, January 25. New York State troopers were called to a Stewart’s Shops on Park Street after a man in the store apparently said he had a bomb.

Troopers were called to the store around 2:45 p.m., according to Tupper Lake police. Officers quickly evacuated the store and confirmed the presence of a man claiming to have a bomb and remote detonator switch. Officers report a perimeter was made and surrounding residences were evacuated. Police report they were communicating with the man during the standoff in effort to end the situation peacefully. After about six hours, David Payrot, 44 of Tupper Lake surrendered himself and was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Troopers reportedly did not find explosives in his backpack.

Tupper Lake police report Payrot was charged with making a terroristic threat, placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree and burglary in the second degree. Payrot was arraigned in Tupper Lake Village Court and was remanded to Franklin County Jail on $25,000 cash and $50,000 bond. NEWS10 sister station WFFF has reached out to state police for more information and are waiting for a response.