ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have made an arrest in connection to an afternoon shooting on Lark Street. A woman was injured in the incident.

Around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of Lark and State Streets for a report of shots fired. A short time later, a 20-year-old woman entered the Albany Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound to the arm. Her injury is non-life threatening.

Police identified the shooter as Quashawn Hoke, 27, of Albany. A .380 caliber handgun was recovered during the arrest, police said.

Hoke was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail. The shooting remains under investigation, and more arrests are possible.