KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An armed stand-off in Kingston led to an arrest on Wednesday after an unnamed male was evicted from his apartment and would not leave. The 59-year-old faces several charges.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office executed a court-ordered eviction of the 59-year-old in a Wiltwyck Gardens apartment on Albany Avenue. Deputies say they spoke with the man about his eviction but noticed he wasn’t ready to move out. Deputies say they gave the man more time to pack up his things. He then allegedly threatened to harm himself with a gun and did not leave his bathroom. Deputies say he did not follow their orders, and a stand-off ensued.

Deputies say the stand-off lasted around 30 minutes, which caused Albany Avenue to shut down for some time. Members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Kingston Police Department, and the Town of Ulster Police Department were able to negotiate the man’s surrender, and no one was hurt. He then left the apartment without incident.

Deputies say that the handgun recovered from the apartment was allegedly stolen. Two other firearms and ammunition were found in the apartment as well. The unnamed man was arrested and taken to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office for processing. Deputies are investigating the stolen firearms.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Obstruction of governmental administration

The man was issued an appearance ticket to appear at the City of Kingston Court at a later date. After he was processed, he was taken to Kingston Hospital for a mental health evaluation and treatment. He was turned over to hospital staff.