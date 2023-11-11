SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Scotia Police Department announced they are investigating an armed robbery. The incident took place on November 10.

On Friday at 11 a.m., offers responded to Bruce Street in Scotia following a report of an armed robbery. The victim reported to police that he was approached by someone from behind and threatened with a handgun.

According to police, the suspect then reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle by force before fleeing the area, heading in the direction of North Ballston Avenue (Route 50). Shortly thereafter, officers were able to locate the car parked at the Cambridge Manor apartments.

Police say the incident is considered to be random and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotia Police Department Investigators at (518)374-3110 ext. 3267.