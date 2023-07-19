ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is in custody after trying to flee from police with a loaded handgun on Tuesday afternoon. Shandell Bailey, 50, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.

According to the Albany Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man with a handgun in the area of the 300 block of South Pearl Street. Officers located Bailey walking nearby. Bailey matched the description of the suspect.

When they attempted to stop the man, he ran on foot. He was taken into custody in the area of Alexander and Broad Streets. Police say Bailey had a loaded 9mm handgun. Bailey was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.