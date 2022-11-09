RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on Wednesday. Caquias Aviles, 22, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania was charged for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Aviles was arrested back on March 23 after police executed a seatch warrant at the Highlander Motel in Rutland, Vermont. Police say the search resulted in the seizure of roughly 37 grams of cocaine, 168 bags of fentanyl, over $5,000 in cash, and a Glock 9mm handgun. The Burlington Police Department examined the gun, and found that it allegedly had Aviles’ fingerprints on it.

Aviles was convicted in 2019 of two felonies. Both felonies were related to violating the Pennsylvania Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act. Those prior felony convictions prohibited him from possessing a firearm. Aviles will also serve three-years of supervised release after his incarceration.