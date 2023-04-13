ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Arkansas man was charged with interstate travel for illicit sexual contact this week after allegedly flying to Albany attempting to meet an 11-year-old to engage in sexual contact, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Kyle Biswell, 37, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

According to the DOJ, a federal complaint filed earlier this week states Biswell communicated with someone in Albany online whom he believed would allow him to engage in sexual contact with an 11-year-old. The DOJ says on Saturday, April 8, Biswell flew from Arkansas to Albany, packing Viagara pills in his suitcase to engage in sexual contact with the minor.

Biswell was arrested at the airport. The DOJ says he later admitted to flying to Albany intending to engage in sexual contact with a minor. Biswell was detained pending a detention hearing later this week.

On top of facing 30 years in prison, if convicted, Biswell also faces a potential maximum fine of $250,000 and post-imprisonment supervised release of at least five years to life.