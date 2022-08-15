ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Argyle man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Risacher, 31, was arrested after an investigation into the domestic incident.

Risacher is accused of strangling a former intimate partner and holding her down. Police said the woman was physically injured during the incident.

Charges

Second-degree strangulation

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Risacher was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment. He was released and scheduled to appear in Argyle Town Court at a later date.