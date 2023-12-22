ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court reversed the conviction of Aaron Munise, 37, of Johnstown. He was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for fatally rear-ending off-duty State Trooper Jeremy VanNostrand in November 2018.

The court ruled that prosecutors failed to prove that 37-year-old Aaron Munise had committed criminally negligent homicide. Prosecution and defense agreed that the crash was VanNostrand’s fault–although he hit the brakes and slowed from 60 to 45 miles per hour, he couldn’t prevent the crash. The decision hinged on the severity of the crime.

“A failure to brake, without more, does not constitute criminal negligence,” the decision reads. “Defendant’s unexplained failure to perceive the victim’s vehicle, careless as it may have been and tragic as its results were, is insufficient to establish the necessary blameworthy conduct for defendant to be criminally liable and support his conviction for criminally negligent homicide.”

Munise was driving a box truck when he collided with VanNostrand’s vehicle, which had slowed to turn into the State Police barracks in Fonda. In 2020, he received a one- to three-year prison sentence, and was paroled in July.

