ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday after menacing a woman with a semi-automatic long rife on South Pearl Street. Jeffery Pitts, 52, faces multiple charges.

On Thursday, around 7:40 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of South Pearl Street for reports of a person with a weapon. Upon arrival, the victim told police Pitts had approached her car with a long rife, pointed it at her car door, and told her he needed a ride.

Police say they later found Pitts on South Pearl Street and took him into custody. Law enforcement says he was found with a loaded semi-automatic long rife. No one was injured during the incident.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Pitts was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.