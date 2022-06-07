ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany detectives observed a Honda Accord that had been reported stolen Monday night. Nasir Doyle, 18 of Albany, Mahtiek Rodd-Gidgets, 19 of Albany, and a 15-year-old whose name will not be released due to his age, were taken into custody by Albany detectives.

On Monday night at approximately 10:30 p.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department say they parked on the 100 block of Kent Street between North Maine Avenue and Kent Street, observing a Honda Acord that had been reported stolen. Police say there were three occupants of the stolen car.

Doyle and Rodd-Gidgets were taken into custody at the scene and police say Doyle was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun. The driver, a 15-year-old boy, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Albany County Family Court. Both Doyle and Rodd-Gidgets are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Albany City Criminal Court.

Charges:

Doyle One count of third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

15-year-old One count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Rodd-Gidgets One count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property



Police say that Rodd-Gidgets was charged with one count of third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from a previous incident in which he occupied a stolen vehicle. Police say that on April 18, around 6:15 p.m., Rodd-Gidgets was a passenger of a stolen vehicle involved in a shooting incident near Hoffman Avenue and Twiller Street.