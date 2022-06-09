ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been arrested on numerous charges. Markeis Val, 25, of Albany, was arrested by New York State Police on Wednesday.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they responded to a parking lot of the 200 block of Central Avenue between Lark Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard for reports of a burglary. The complaintant told police that during the overnight hours, someone allegedly had forced entry into a building associated with the lot and stole car keys.

Police say three cars belonging to Albany County Social Services were also stolen during the incident. At approximately 10:05 a.m., New York State Police say they stopped one of the stolen vehicles on Western Avenue in the Town of Guilderland and took the driver, Val, into custody. In addition, Val was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant that was issued on May 24 in Albany City Court on an unrelated matter.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree grand larceny

After being charged by the New York State Police, Val was turned over to the Albany Police Department in regards to the burglary investigation. Val was arraigned Wednesday in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.