ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place near the Temple Israel of Albany.

Police say no injuries have been reported and that one person was taken into custody. Police said the man fired two shotgun shells near the Temple. The incident resulted in the temporary lockdown of nearby St. Peter’s Health Partners facilities.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins stated that police heard the suspect say “Free Palestine” and the incident is now being investigated as a hate crime. The synagogue’s Rabbi said they will be moving forward with their Hanukkah celebration with the lighting of the first candle, saying “We need light in darkness.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement on the incident, saying “Any act of antisemitism is unacceptable, and undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is even more deplorable. As New Yorkers, we must stand united: this is not who we are. We reject hate, antisemitism and violence in all forms. And we have no tolerance for the forces of evil who are trying to tear our communities apart.”

