ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that occurred on January 5. The incident took place on Henry Johnson Boulevard.

On Friday at 6:55 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Henry Johnson Boulevard following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was tended to on the scene by emergency medical personnel before being taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the victim was reportedly involved in a conflict with a man that is known to him.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)462-8039.