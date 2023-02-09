ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a homicide on Sherman Street that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police report that around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Sherman Street and Quail Street for a reported shooting. A 39-year-old man was found who had been shot. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the victim will not be released until proper notifications have been made.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting is not random and was in relation to individuals who know one another. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Albany Police Department’s Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips may be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers via the website, www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com, or P3 Tips Mobile app.