ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.

Police say between June 2021 and December 2021, in Albany and Rensselaer Counties, four men engaged in a plan to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Individuals Involved

Jan Lopez-Colon, 28, of Troy

Jesus Baez, 32, of Loudonville

Ilvin Batista-Figueroa, 31, of Albany

Sam Calderon, 20, of Troy

According to police over the period of June to December 2021, the defendants obtained numerous packages shipped by U.S. Mail from Puerto Rico to addresses in the Capital Region, and each package contained approximately one kilogram of cocaine. Police say the defendants got the packages and transported them to Troy where the cocaine was processed for distribution. As of now the charges are just accusations.

Charges for all Individuals

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances

Charges for Baez

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances

Being a felon in possession of ammunition

According to police, the charges filed against Lopez-Colon carry a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life. Baez, Batista-Figueroa, and Calderon each face a minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 4 years and up to life.

Officers say Lopez-Colon and Baez were arraigned this week before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel. Lopez-Colon is detained pending trial before Senior United States District Judge Gary L. Sharpe. Baez is detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for September 9. Batista-Figueroa and Calderon waived arraignment and are released pending trial.



This case is being investigated by the USPIS and its Capital Region Task Force.