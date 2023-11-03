AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man accused of selling drugs was arrested on an active warrant on Wednesday. Jose Torres, 28, faces several charges.

Amsterdam Police executed a search warrant at 56 Hubbard Street on Wednesday as part of an active drug sale investigation. In an apartment, police say they found cocaine, hydrocodone pills, and paraphernalia related to trafficking drugs.

Police subsequently arrested Torres who was wanted on an active warrant for selling controlled substances. He was taken to the Amsterdam Police Department where he was charged.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Torres was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court. He was released on his own recognizance.