GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cassandra C. Morsellino, 31 of Amsterdam was sentenced on December 23 in connection with a shooting on Jersey Hill Road in December of 2021. Morsellino was sentenced to six and a half years in prison followed by five years of probation.

Police said Morsellino entered a home on Jersey Hill Road with Michael Kennedy, 33, with the intent to steal property. The duo allegedly knew their victim, who they struck in the head and stabbed multiple times. During the altercation, Kennedy reportedly took a loaded firearm away from the victim. The victim was then shot by Kennedy, with their own gun. The victim eventually got out another gun, returned fire, and shot Kennedy. The victim called 911 and was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Kennedy and Morsellino left the scene before police arrived.

Morsellino was originally charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault, both felonies, for stabbing the victim in the neck during the incident. On September 6, Morsellino admitted to the attempted assault on December 5, 2021 of the homeowner after a dispute.

Saratoga County district attorney Karen Heggen comments, “We’re satisfied that the homeowner received the justice he deserved and that we were able, with the cooperation of many different agencies, to hold both assailants accountable for their actions. Justice was done.”