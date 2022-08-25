ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a minor. The United States Attorney’s Office said Kristin Blair Hiltunen, 37, pleaded guilty on August 25.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hiltunen admitted that between April 2021 and August 2021, she had a sexual relationship with a minor under 16 years old. During that time, Hiltunen allegedly exchanged thousands of messages with the victim over social media.

In the messages, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hiltunen persuaded and enticed the victim to take sexually explicit images and send them to her. She also had live-streamed video chats with the victim who engaged in sexual acts.

Hiltunen faces at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison. The court will also impose a term of supervised release of between five years and life. Hiltunen’s sentencing is scheduled for January 5, 2023. She will be required to register as a sex offender.