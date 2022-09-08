BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to first-degree attempted assault, in connection with a December 5, 2021 burglary and shooting on Jersey Hill Road in Galway. Cassandra Morsellino, 30, of Amsterdam was arrested later that day, and accused of intentionally causing serious physical injury to the victim by stabbing them in the neck with a knife during the break-in.

Police said Morsellino entered a home on Jersey Hill Road with Michael Kennedy, 33, with the intent to steal property. The duo allegedly knew their victim, who they struck in the head and stabbed multiple times.

During the altercation, Kennedy reportedly took a loaded firearm away from the victim. The victim was then shot by Kennedy, with their own gun. The victim eventually got out another gun, returned fire, and shot Kennedy.

The victim called 911 and was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Kennedy and Morsellino left the scene before police arrived.

Morsellino was originally charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault, both felonies, for stabbing the victim in the neck during the incident. Her plea Wednesday satisfied those charges, after a cross-agency evidence collection effort.

The investigation and evidence collection spanned two counties—Saratoga and Montgomery—and was aided by cooperation between the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Amsterdam Police Department.

“This case represents the best of cooperative efforts between law enforcement agencies,” said Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen. “Multiple agencies aided in locating the defendants shortly after the attack. Thanks to this cooperation, the evidence gathered was voluminous, resulting in an extremely strong case for us to prosecute.”

Heggen said Saratoga County Sheriff Investigator Matthew Kavanagh coordinated the case. Saratoga County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Rossi was credited with being the first to arrive on the scene, and rendering life-saving aid to the victim.

Morsellino is expected to be sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars on December 2, 2022, to be followed by a period of post-release supervision. Additionally, the court will impose a full stay away order of protection for the maximum period of time in favor of the victim.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mary T. Northrup together with the assistance of Senior Assistant District Attorney Jennifer L. Buckley and District Attorney’s Office Investigators Jack Barney and Michael Hourigan.