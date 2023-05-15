AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sissy Provost, 38, was arrested on Monday on welfare fraud charges. The arrest stemmed from a joint investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the police, Provost did not disclose all persons living in the household and the income she earned when filing public assistance applications. As a result, Provost received $6,658 in public assistance benefits and $455 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

Provost was arraigned in the City of Amsterdam Court on the following charges:

Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree

Offering a False Instrument for Filing In the First Degree

Welfare Fraud in the Fifth Degree

Provost was released on her own recognizance.