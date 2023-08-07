AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Sunday following a shooting at Veteran’s Park that left one person hospitalized. Josefina Baret-Araujo, 36, faces multiple charges.

According to Amsterdam Police, on Sunday around 3:19 p.m., they received a call alleging a shooting had taken place at Veteran’s Park on Locust Avenue. Police say one minute after their arrival, they took the suspected shooter, who they identified as Baret-Araujo, into custody.

The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital from the scene in a private vehicle. Police say they met with the victim at the hospital who was alert and able to give details on the incident. The victim has since been transferred to Albany Medical Center for further treatment for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Baret-Araunjo surrendered to police, as well as the handgun used in the shooting. According to Amsterdam Police, she was held at headquarters and was arraigned Sunday evening. Assisting in the case were the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.