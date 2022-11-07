AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Friday. Marisol Pietri-Santiago, 46, was under investigation for six months for allegedly selling drugs in Amsterdam.

On November 4, at around 3:25 p.m., Amsterdam Police located Pietri-Santiago on Guy Park Avenue. Police say she was the subject of a six-month-long investigation for selling controlled substances in Amsterdam. During their investigation, police say she sold a controlled substance to an undercover cop. At the time of her arrest, police say they found she had other drug paraphernalia. Police did not specify the types of controlled substances or the drug paraphernalia she allegedly had.

Pietri-Santiago was taken into custody and brought to the Amsterdam Police Department. The investigation of this case is still on-going.

Charges: