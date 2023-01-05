CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Wednesday evening after allegedly fleeing the scene where police were investigating, striking a patrol car, and driving with a child in the car while intoxicated. Jessica Jordan, 32, faces several charges.

At 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance on Northside Drive in the town of Clifton Park. While deputies were investigating the complaint, Jordan allegedly fled the scene in her car. Jordan was eventually stopped in Troy, but as officers were approaching her car, she allegedly backed up and struck a marked cop car on purpose before fleeing the scene again. Jordan was once again stopped and taken into custody with the help of the Troy Police Department, as well as the New York State Police.

Police ran an investigation, and found that Jordan was driving with a child in the vehicle.

Charges:

Aggravated DWI – Child in vehicle

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Endangering the welfare of a child

Second-degree reckless endangerment

DWI

Numerous vehicle and traffic infractions

Jordan was released with appearance tickets. She is scheduled to appear in Halfmoon Town Court at a later date.