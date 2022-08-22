AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.

Charges:

Offering a False Instrument for Filing (felony)

Welfare Fraud 5th Degree (misdemeanor)

She was processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and released on an appearance ticket. Rourke is scheduled to appear in the City of Amsterdam Court at a later date.