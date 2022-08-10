AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman has been arrested for allegedly using a stolen credit card. The Amsterdam Police Department said Jacquinn Tanner, 38, was arrested on August 9.

On August 4 around 10:30 a.m., police were alerted about a stolen credit card that was used at a business in the Riverfront Center. Police said they then went to the business where the card was used and looked at video surveillance footage. After an investigation, police said the suspect was identified as Tanner by multiple sources.

On Tuesday, Tanner was interviewed at police headquarters where she admitted to using the stolen credit card. She was then taken into custody.

Tanner was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, which is a felony. She was released on an appearance ticket to return to Amsterdam City Court on a later date. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.