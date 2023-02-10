AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A registered sex offender initially arrested for failing to complete annual verification and for not reporting a change of address now is now facing animal cruelty charges. According to the Amsterdam Police Department, officers trying to locate James A. Dean, 46, of Gloversville, on January 9, discovered abandoned dogs inside Dean’s listed residence.

Patrol officers and animal control entered the residence and located five dogs. The residence did not have power or heat, and officers found several garbage cans full of dog feces. Two dogs were located on the first floor, one in a kennel and the other locked in a separate room. Three additional dogs were located in the basement. The dogs were transported to the Montgomery County SPCA.

Dean eventually contacted Amsterdam animal control and came to police headquarters for an interview. It was determined that Dean did not reside at the residence he listed on the Sex Offender Registry. Dean was arrested for failing to complete annual verification, failure to report a change of address, and obstructing governmental administration. He was arraigned at the Amsterdam City Court and released to return at a later date.

After medical evaluations were performed on the dogs on January 31, Dean was charged with Cruelty to Animals. Dean is being charged with: