AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department has arrested Daniel R. Pabon, 38, following an investigation into a stolen credit card report. Police learned that the card was used at a local business on East Main Street.

Surveillance footage at the business showed a male suspect using the card to purchase items. The suspect was identified as Pabon. Pabon was located and arrested for criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and two counts of petit larceny.