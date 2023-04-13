AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arrests have been in connection to the death of a 19-month-old child in October 2022. On Tuesday, Kristen L. Burke was arrested and charged with Manslaughter, Assault, Criminally Negligent Homicide, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. On Thursday, Christina A. Kalaza was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police say they responded to a 911 call for a 19-month-old who was not breathing on the night of October 9. First responders located the child breathing but say the child was suffering unknown medical distress.

The child was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and then to the Albany Medical Center. On October 12, the child passed away from non-accidental trauma.

Burke was arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility with bail set at $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond. Kazala was released and will be arraigned in Amsterdam City Court at a later date.